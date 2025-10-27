Emily Poladian Named President of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers 

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, named Emily Poladian president of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers on October 23, bringing in a veteran with 27 years of supplier industry experience to lead the trade group representing North American automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket suppliers.

Poladian will start November 1, coinciding with the AAPEX 2025 show. She most recently served as president of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, where she led a multi-billion-dollar aftermarket business.

At Bridgestone, Poladian spent nearly three decades in various leadership roles across global markets, including Asia and North America. She previously led