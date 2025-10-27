CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Emily Poladian Named President of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers 

Emily Poladian Named President of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers 

By Leave a Comment

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, named Emily Poladian president of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers on October 23, bringing in a veteran with 27 years of supplier industry experience to lead the trade group representing North American automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket suppliers.

Emily Poladian was named President of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers.

Poladian will start November 1, coinciding with the AAPEX 2025 show. She most recently served as president of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, where she led a multi-billion-dollar aftermarket business.

At Bridgestone, Poladian spent nearly three decades in various leadership roles across global markets, including Asia and North America. She previously led

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey