CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Industry Foundation to Hold 15th Annual Fundraiser January 20 in Palm Springs

Collision Industry Foundation to Hold 15th Annual Fundraiser January 20 in Palm Springs

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Foundation will hold its 15th annual charity event Jan. 20, 2026, at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif.

The fundraiser, Cocktails for a Cause, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (PST) on the evening before the Collision Industry Conference.

The foundation raises money to provide emergency relief to collision repair industry professionals affected by disasters. In recent years, the organization has provided assistance to hundreds of people impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other catastrophic losses.

The event will feature industry networking, food and beverages, a prize drawing and a live auction. Attendees are asked

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey