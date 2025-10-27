AASP/NJ Celebrates Wins, Honors Members at Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) had much to celebrate during its Annual Meeting October 22 at the Gran Centurions (Clark, NJ) to enjoy a night of recognition, celebration and cheer.

Before diving into the awards and recognitions, the annual Board of Director elections were conducted. AASP/NJ President Ken Miller (821 Collision; North Haledon, NJ), Collision Chairman/Past President Attending Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision and Repair; Edison, NJ) and Mechanical Chairman Keith Krehel (Krehel Automotive; Clifton, NJ) were all re-elected to two-year terms. Board members Tom Elder (Compact Kars; Clarksburg, NJ), Mike Kaufmann (Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group;