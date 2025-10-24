Registration Open for May 18-20 ABPA Conference

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting & Business Conference May 18-20 at the Tommy Bahama Miramonte resort in Indian Wells, Calif.

More information and registration for the event are available online.

The three-day event will feature educational sessions on supply chain management, regulatory compliance, sustainability and market trends, according to ABPA. The organization said the conference will include panel discussions, workshops and case studies focused on operational issues facing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and service providers in the automotive body parts sector.

An exhibition floor will showcase products, services and technologies from industry vendors.

