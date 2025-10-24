Ford Projects $1.5B-$2B Earnings Reduction from Aluminum Supplier Fire

Aluminum shortage to impact production of 90,000-100,000 F-Series trucks in Q4. Vehicle manufacturer will add third shift to recover volume in 2026.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) slashed its full-year earnings guidance by up to $2 billion following a September fire at supplier Novelis Inc.’s aluminum rolling facility in Oswego, N.Y., threatening parts availability for the nation’s top-selling truck line as the vehicle manufacturer scrambles to secure alternative material sources.
The vehicle manufacturer now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $6 billion to $6.5 billion for 2025, down from a February projection of $7 billion to $8.5
