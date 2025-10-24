Consumer Sentiment Down Slightly in October

High prices remain key concern for consumers.

Consumer sentiment was essentially unchanged this month, declining just 1.5 index points from September, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 53.6 in the October 2025 survey, down 2.7% from 55.1 in September but down 16.9 points or 24% below last October’s 70.5.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

A modest increase in sentiment among younger consumers was offset by decreases among middle-aged and older consumers. Current