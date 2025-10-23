Ford Details Updated Collision Repair Position Statements, Technical Data in Latest On Target Magazine

Ford Motor Company has issued the fall 2025 edition of its On Target magazine, announcing revised collision position statements and providing detailed repair procedures for collision shops and dealership parts departments.

Among the highlight from this issue, the vehicle manufacturer reissued all 11 collision position statements for Ford and Lincoln vehicles, covering topics including pre- and post-repair diagnostic scanning, genuine OEM parts usage, aluminum structural repairs and wheel refinishing limitations.

Ford redrafted each statement to eliminate potential misinterpretation that could cause repair delays. The company added sections explaining the reasoning behind specific requirements and included operational instructions with