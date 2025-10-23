CollisionWeek

Dutch Government Takeover of Chipmaker Threatens Global Auto Parts Supply Chain

Semiconductor availability again threatens global auto production and parts supply.

A diplomatic standoff between the Netherlands and China over semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia threatens to disrupt vehicle production and parts availability within weeks, marking the latest crisis for an automotive supply chain still recovering from pandemic-era chip shortages.

The Dutch government took control of Nexperia on September 30 over national security concerns, citing potential technology transfer to the company’s Chinese parent, Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd. In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce banned Nexperia from exporting products manufactured in China.

The action by the Dutch government stems from U.S. export control measures.

