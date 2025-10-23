CSN Collision Secures Private Equity Backing from ONCAP

Private equity firm acquires facilities owned by founders who will retain a stake in the business.

CSN Collision, a collision repair network with more than 400 locations across North America and Europe, has sold collision centers owned by its founders to ONCAP, the mid-market private equity arm of Onex Corporation, the company announced today.

The founders will remain shareholders in the Oakville, Ontario, Canada-based company following the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal gives CSN Collision capital to pursue acquisitions of repair facilities while maintaining its network of independently owned collision centers. The company, founded in 2002, operates