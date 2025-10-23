CollisionWeek

Claim Assist Solutions Opens Office in Arizona

Claim Assist Solutions will open an office in Chandler, Ariz., in November, the insurance claim support services company announced October 22.

The office will function as a regional hub supporting local and national partners and will create jobs in the area, according to the company. The facility will handle claim support operations, customer service and account management.

“Our decision to expand into Chandler is driven by both client demand and the area’s strong talent pool,” said Ramon Lopez, president of Claim Assist Solutions. “We’re excited to join this dynamic community and look forward to building strong relationships with local professionals,

