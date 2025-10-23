CollisionWeek

ASE and U.S. Secret Service Promote Auto Technician Careers at AAPEX Show

The National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is bringing a special guest organization – the U.S. Secret Service – to their exhibit at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), November 4-6. The purpose of the exhibition is to drive awareness of the wide range of career opportunities available to auto technicians, including with the Secret Service.

Since mobility is a key line of operation within protective services, the Secret Service has an array of specialized vehicles to help them securely move leaders from place to place. The organization requires ASE Certified technicians to help keep those vehicles operating safely.

