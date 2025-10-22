CollisionWeek

SEMA Lobbies Congress on ADAS Policy Ahead of Highway Bill

The Specialty Equipment Market Association met with 15 congressional offices October 15 to advocate for federal policies addressing how aftermarket vehicle modifications interact with advanced driver assistance systems.

SEMA representatives and executives from five member companies spent the day meeting with lawmakers and staff as Congress works on the 2026 Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act. The visits focused on the need for clear guidelines on ADAS recalibration requirements when vehicles are customized or modified.

The delegation included representatives from OPUS IVS, Quadratec, Hoonigan, American Expedition Vehicles and Off Road Warehouse, along with SEMA board members and federal lobbyists.

The lobbying effort

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

