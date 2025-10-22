LKQ to Install Solar System at German Logistics Hub

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) announced October 21 it will install a large-scale solar power system at its logistics center in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany, under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Ecobility Services GmbH.

The rooftop installation will cover approximately 130,000 square feet and feature over 6,000 photovoltaic modules. The system is expected to generate approximately 2.7 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, meeting up to 50% of the facility’s electrical demand.

LKQ estimates the solar system will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of up to 1,000 metric tons per year compared with conventional grid electricity.

“In our 2024 Sustainability Report, we committed to the exploration of PPAs in our central distribution centers to complement our long-term commitment to deliver profitable and sustainable solutions as part of our GHG emissions reduction strategy,” said Richard Brasher, vice president of sustainability at LKQ. “This initiative marks a significant step in this journey.”

Ecobility Services will handle planning, installation, operation and maintenance of the system throughout the agreement term. Installation is scheduled to begin this month and finish by mid-2026.

“With our latest photovoltaic project, we are sending a strong signal for sustainable energy supply in the commercial sector together with LKQ DACH,” said Nicolas Holdschik, managing director of Ecobility Services. “As a long-standing partner in the PV and LED sector, we are delighted to now be pursuing this path in the PPA model and look forward with confidence to the next 20 years of successful cooperation.”

The project is part of LKQ’s broader emissions reduction strategy, which includes energy optimization, electric fleet vehicles and expanded circular economy practices. The company’s DACH region — Germany, Austria and Switzerland — serves as a testing ground for initiatives that may be deployed across LKQ’s global network.