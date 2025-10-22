Enterprise Mobility Reports 67 Million Rental Transactions, $39 Billion Revenue in FY25

Company expands connected vehicle fleet to 800,000 units, grows European operations by 7%.

Enterprise Mobility processed 67 million car and truck rental transactions in fiscal year 2025, a 6% increase from the prior year, as the company generated more than $39 billion in revenue across its global operations.

The privately held company, which operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands, manages a fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through 9,500 locations in more than 90 countries.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we’ve built a culture of connection throughout our organization with team members who listen