CCC Adds REVV to Diagnostics Network

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced that REVV has been added as a provider within the CCC Diagnostics Network. The integration enables repair facilities using REVV’s AI-powered calibration software to automatically deliver calibration documentation into CCC ONE workfiles. This digital connection helps shops manage growing vehicle complexity, reduce manual steps, and supports a shop’s ability to have calibration operations clearly documented as part of the repair record.

The integration connects REVV’s advanced calibration platform directly with CCC ONE, allowing repairers to manage estimates, calibrations, and supporting documentation within a single digital workflow. Calibration recommendations and related documentation flow automatically from REVV into CCC ONE, helping shops eliminate redundant uploads and improve visibility across repair teams and insurers. Activation is included at no additional cost for CCC and REVV users.

“As ADAS technology becomes more common, calibration accuracy and documentation can help support safe, quality repairs,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management at CCC. “Adding REVV to the CCC Diagnostics Network gives shops another trusted resource to streamline calibration data capture and keep repair documentation complete, without changing the workflows they rely on every day.”

REVV provides AI-driven calibration software that automates ADAS research and identifies required calibrations to support proper repair and compliance with OEM procedures. With this integration, calibration data from REVV can be automatically attached to the corresponding CCC ONE repair order, improving documentation accuracy, and supporting seamless communication between repairers and insurers.

“Calibration has long been one of the most complex, time-consuming parts of the repair process,” said Adi Bathla, CEO and Co-founder of REVV. “We’re excited to connect REVV’s calibration tools directly within CCC ONE, allowing us to bring our technology closer to the repair process. By connecting REVV into CCC, we’re closing the loop between estimating and calibration workflows. Shops can now move seamlessly from scan to estimate to payout, without the paperwork that usually slows them down.”