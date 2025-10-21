CollisionWeek

TechForce Foundation and National Technical Honor Society Award Two Students $2,500 Scholarships

The TechForce Foundation and the National Technical Honor Society awarded their first joint scholarships to two students pursuing careers in technical fields, the organizations announced Monday.

TechForce Foundation logoNicholas Sinotte of Lakes Region Community College and Dylan Powell of Itawamba Community College each received $2,500 toward their technical education. Both students enrolled in trade school this fall and are members of the National Technical Honor Society.

Sinotte is studying automotive and marine technology.

“I am working toward a college degree and certifications in both automotive and marine technology,” Sinotte said. “My family’s finances are limited…this scholarship provides critical support as I work

