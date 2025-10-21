CollisionWeek

State Farm to Enter Massachusetts Insurance Market in 2027

The nation’s largest private passenger auto insurer has not actively sold insurance in the Commonwealth for many years.

State Farm announced last week it will begin selling insurance products in Massachusetts in early 2027, marking the company’s return to a state it has not actively served for years.

State Farm logoThe largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. said it will offer its products through its agent network in the state, with availability expected in early 2027. The company provided no specific launch date or details about which products would be available but said prospective Massachusetts customers can check back in

