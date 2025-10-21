I-CAR Accepting Applications for Open Seats on Member Council

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) is currently accepting applications to fill eight open seats on its Member Council, including three to represent the collision repair industry.

A candidate information packet and application for individuals employed at an I-CAR member organization is available online.

The Member Council serves as a voice of the customer, offering insights and feedback that inform I-CAR’s strategic direction and service offerings. Council members act as ambassadors for I-CAR, providing guidance to support continuous improvement and adoption of I-CAR programs across the industry.

The council is currently seeking representatives from the following industry segments: