CAPA Elects Five New Members to Board of Directors

New members include representatives from major collision repair and insurance companies.

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) yesterday announced the election of five new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the Board are:

Michael Bundra, Allstate;

Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision;

David Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center;

Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual; and

Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision

CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts.

“CAPA is excited to welcome these new members to the Board,” said Gerry Poirier, Chair. “Their unique voices and years of expertise will further CAPA’s mission to provide affordable and quality alternative part options and strengthen the collision repair industry in this time of supply chain challenges and economic uncertainty.”

The complete lists of CAPA’s Board of Directors include: