AkzoNobel Certifies 203 European Body Shops in Sustainability Program

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes has certified 203 body shops across 10 European countries through its Sustainable Repair Network, with another 290 active body shops that are not yet certified.

The coatings manufacturer announced the milestone Oct. 19, marking more than two years since launching the initiative. The certified shops span 119 companies operating in Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the U.K.

The program provides body shops and multi-site operators with technical support to reduce carbon emissions and implement circular economy practices in their repair operations. AkzoNobel has committed to cutting carbon emissions 50% across its value chain by 2030 under a science-based sustainability target.

“Sustainability is a shared priority across the industry from automotive OEMs to insurers and repairers,” said Ignacio Román Navarro, business director for automotive and vehicle refinishes EMEA at AkzoNobel. “True progress requires collaboration, and we are proud that so many forward-thinking bodyshops across Europe have joined us and are making meaningful progress.”

The certification framework operates on three levels. Level 1 establishes baseline measurements of a shop’s carbon footprint. Level 2 involves setting sustainability targets and creating improvement roadmaps with AkzoNobel guidance. Level 3 requires shops to implement, monitor and demonstrate achievement of their sustainability measures.

“We are equipping them to drive lasting, positive transformations in their businesses, as we can meticulously analyze all aspects of their repair processes and operations to pinpoint emission sources and devise effective reduction strategies, enabling them to make tangible progress towards their own targets and prove it to their stakeholders,” Navarro said.

AkzoNobel participates in industry sustainability initiatives including the Forum on Automotive Aftermarket Sustainability (FAAS) and the Accident Repair Industry Environmental Standard (ARIES), a certification program for U.K. vehicle repair facilities.