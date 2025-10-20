CollisionWeek

Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up Over 15% in September Compared to Last Year

Auto policies in force set another new record. Combined ration up year over year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 26,299,000 in September, an increase of 3,445,600 or 15.1% from 22,803,500 in September 2024. The September total personal auto policies in force set another new record for the company, continuing a streak that began in early 2024.

Policies in Force

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year has slowed on a percentage basis given the comparison to strong growth last year. September 2024 policies in force had been 16.8% above September 2023. The

