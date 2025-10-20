Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Fawbush Body Shop in Livingston, Texas. Fawbush Body Shop has served Livingston and the surrounding communities for over 30 years.
Classic Collision, founded in 1983 in Atlanta, Ga., operates 351 collision repair facilities nationwide.
