Abra Names Doug Sharp 2025 Franchisee of the Year

Abra announced Doug Sharp, owner of two South Dakota locations, as its 2025 Franchisee of the Year at the Ascend 2025 Conference on Oct. 14. The award recognizes franchisees who demonstrate operational performance, community involvement and brand alignment.

Sharp operates Abra franchise locations in Watertown and Brookings,S.D. He joined the Abra network in 2008 after more than 40 years in the collision repair industry.

“This recognition means everything because it reflects the work of our entire team,” Sharp said. “We’ve built our reputation on trust, consistency, and care—and I’m grateful to Abra for the partnership and support that’s helped us