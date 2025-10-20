AASP/NJ Announces 2026 Northeast Show to be Held March 20-22

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show will return to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. on March 20–22, 2026.

Now in its 49th year, NORTHEAST stands as the largest automotive and collision repair trade show of its kind and the second-largest nationwide after SEMA. The annual event draws attendees from around the world, providing access to the latest technology, innovative tools and world-class education delivered by leading industry experts.

The show floor will host over 100 exhibitors, alongside a wide range of workshops and sessions designed