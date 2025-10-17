Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in First Half of October

While down month-over-month, prices were up slightly compared to October 2024.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased from September in the first 15 days of October. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell to 203.6, showing a gain of 0.4% from the full month of October 2024.

The seasonal adjustment amplified the impact for the month, as it was higher than typical. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of October fell 3.4% compared to September, and the unadjusted price is higher by 0.6% year over year. The average move for the