Puget Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Oregon

J&W Auto Body, located in McMinnville, Ore., has been acquired by Puget Collision. Focus Advisors, which specializes in collision repair mergers and acquisitions, advised J&W Auto Body on the transaction announced October 14. Terms were not disclosed.

“From day one, our goal was simple: do excellent work, stand behind it, and treat people right,” said Brian Turner, co-owner of J&W Auto Body. “As we evaluated our next chapter, Puget Collision stood out for their investment in training and operations—exactly what our team needs to keep thriving.”

Turner said Focus Advisors helped the ownership evaluate factors beyond price.

“Focus Advisors kept