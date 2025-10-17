Puget Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Oregon

J&W Auto Body, located in McMinnville, Ore., has been acquired by Puget Collision. Focus Advisors, which specializes in collision repair mergers and acquisitions, advised J&W Auto Body on the transaction announced October 14. Terms were not disclosed.

The sale reflects ongoing industry consolidation as repair shops face increasing complexity in vehicle repairs, technician shortages, and evolving insurance company requirements. Regional consolidators are acquiring established independent shops to achieve economies of scale and standardize operations.

“From day one, our goal was simple: do excellent work, stand behind it, and treat people right,” said Brian Turner, co-owner of J&W Auto Body. “As