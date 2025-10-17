ProColor Collision Adds Two Locations in Los Angeles Market

ProColor Collision has added two collision repair facilities to its U.S. network in the Los Angelese, Calif. market., converting former Lee’s Collision Centers shops in Westwood and Mid-City to the ProColor brand.

The additions follow the September 2024 rebrand of an Adams Boulevard location owned by Dean Factor, who partnered with Regional Manager Edgar Isaac to transition the additional facilities. The Westwood location is at 2298 Westwood Boulevard, while the Mid-City shop operates at 4478 West Pico Boulevard.

“As the regional manager for a growing number of ProColor Collision locations, we are confident that this network is the key to