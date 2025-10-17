Collision Repair Industry Red Carpet Awards Ceremony November 4 at Resorts World during SEMA Show

The annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards will take place Nov. 4 at a new venue, Resorts World’s Rose Ballroom, during the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

The ceremony, which recognizes leaders and contributors in the collision repair industry, will follow the Collision Industry Conference scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location. A reception begins at 6 p.m., with the awards program running from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event remains free and is sponsored by BodyShop Business, CIC, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists.

