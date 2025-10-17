CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car ADAS Solutions Adds Nevada Calibration Center to Network

Car ADAS Solutions Adds Nevada Calibration Center to Network

By Leave a Comment

Car ADAS Solutions has expanded into Nevada with a new 4,000-square-foot advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration center in Reno, operated by franchisee Alpine ADAS under owner Jonas Grant.

CARADAS logoGrant, who owns two RNR Tire Express franchises in Northern Nevada, identified the need for dedicated ADAS calibration services after experiencing delays at his tire stores due to lack of proper calibration facilities.

“I didn’t think I had the knowledge to enter ADAS alone,” Grant said. “Car ADAS Solutions stood out as the industry leader, which was confirmed after talking with CEO Greg Peeters and other calibration center owners.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey