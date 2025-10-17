Car ADAS Solutions Adds Nevada Calibration Center to Network

Car ADAS Solutions has expanded into Nevada with a new 4,000-square-foot advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration center in Reno, operated by franchisee Alpine ADAS under owner Jonas Grant.

Grant, who owns two RNR Tire Express franchises in Northern Nevada, identified the need for dedicated ADAS calibration services after experiencing delays at his tire stores due to lack of proper calibration facilities.

“I didn’t think I had the knowledge to enter ADAS alone,” Grant said. “Car ADAS Solutions stood out as the industry leader, which was confirmed after talking with CEO Greg Peeters and other calibration center owners.”