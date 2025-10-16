CollisionWeek

Rob Cochran Elected 2026 NADA Chairman

Dealer operates 12 collision repair centers

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Board of Directors elected Rob Cochran as its 2026 chairman on Oct. 14. Cochran, chairman and CEO of #1 Cochran, operates 35 dealerships, 12 collision centers and a wholesale parts distribution center. across Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

(L-R) Sandy Fitzgerald Angello from the Pohanka Automotive Group, was elected vice chairman and Rob Cochran of #1 Cochran was electedd chairman of NADA..

Cochran will succeed Tom Castriota, owner of Castriota Chevrolet Inc. in Hudson, Florida. The new term begins at the NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas in

