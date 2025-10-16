Rob Cochran Elected 2026 NADA Chairman

Dealer operates 12 collision repair centers

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Board of Directors elected Rob Cochran as its 2026 chairman on Oct. 14. Cochran, chairman and CEO of #1 Cochran, operates 35 dealerships, 12 collision centers and a wholesale parts distribution center. across Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

Cochran will succeed Tom Castriota, owner of Castriota Chevrolet Inc. in Hudson, Florida. The new term begins at the NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas in