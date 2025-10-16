IAA Expands Latin American Operations with Guatemala Alliance

Increases accessibility of U.S. vehicle inventory to customers in Latin America.
RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) announced its IAA division has partnered with Auto Traders of America to establish a vehicle auction center in Guatemala, expanding the salvage auto auction company’s reach in Latin America.
The partnership, announced Wednesday, positions Auto Traders of America as the local operator providing on-site services for buyers seeking U.S. salvage and insurance total-loss vehicles through IAA’s platform. The arrangement follows IAA’s market alliance model, where local partners manage physical operations while IAA provides inventory access through its digital marketplace.
“This strategic alliance
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.