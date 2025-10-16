IAA Expands Latin American Operations with Guatemala Alliance

Increases accessibility of U.S. vehicle inventory to customers in Latin America.

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) announced its IAA division has partnered with Auto Traders of America to establish a vehicle auction center in Guatemala, expanding the salvage auto auction company’s reach in Latin America.

The partnership, announced Wednesday, positions Auto Traders of America as the local operator providing on-site services for buyers seeking U.S. salvage and insurance total-loss vehicles through IAA’s platform. The arrangement follows IAA’s market alliance model, where local partners manage physical operations while IAA provides inventory access through its digital marketplace.

“This strategic alliance