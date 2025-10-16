Headlight Glare Remains Minor Crash Factor Despite Driver Complaints

IIHS research examined crash data from 11 states. Newer technology could further reduce glare crashes.
Despite increasing complaints about headlight glare, a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study found glare contributes to only one or two out of every 1,000 nighttime crashes, a rate that has remained unchanged from 2015 to 2023.
The study analyzed police-reported crash data from 11 states where officers can list glare as a contributing factor. Out of approximately 24 million total crashes examined, fewer than 150,000 listed glare as a factor.
“Although it can certainly be uncomfortable, headlight glare contributes to far fewer
