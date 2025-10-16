I-CAR to Showcase Mixed Reality Training, Technical Courses at SEMA Show

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will demonstrate new mixed reality training technology and offer hands-on technical courses at the 2025 SEMA Show, scheduled for November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The automotive collision repair training organization will exhibit at booth #33135 in the Upper South Hall, featuring live welding demonstrations, a mixed reality ADAS training experience and displays of its Mixed Attachment Methods course materials.

“At I-CAR, we’re driving the future of automotive collision repair by delivering cutting-edge technical training and services that vehicle advancements demand,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR CEO and president. “SEMA is