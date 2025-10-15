NY Attorney General Secures $14.2 Million From Eight Insurers Over Data Breaches

Hackers exploited quote tool vulnerabilities to steal driver’s license numbers, used some data for fraudulent unemployment claims

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has secured $14.2 million from eight auto insurance companies for failing to protect the personal information of more than 825,000 state residents whose data was stolen by hackers and in some cases used to file fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The settlements announced Tuesday bring the total recovered by James’s office to $20.79 million from 10 auto insurers for data security failures.

An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the New York State