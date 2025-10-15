Kemper CEO Lacher Steps Down After Nearly 10 Years

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher Jr. stepped down as president and chief executive and resigned from the board, effective immediately.

Lacher will remain with the insurance company in an advisory role through the end of the year. The board named C. Thomas Evans Jr., executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, as interim CEO while it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Lacher held the top position for nearly a decade. The company did not provide a reason for his departure.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Joe for a decade