Go-Parts CEO Calls for Passage of Federal Right-to-Repair Legislation Amid Rising Collision Repair Costs

The chief executive of auto parts retailer Go-Parts is urging Congress to pass the REPAIR Act, citing research showing collision repair costs are rising faster than general inflation and disproportionately affecting lower-income households.

In an opinion article published October 10 in RealClear Policy, Sean Kennedy referenced a report by research firm Depth Services prepared for the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) that surveyed 1,001 drivers who experienced collisions in the past five years. The report found 78 percent said repair costs were significantly higher than in previous years, with 36 percent of respondents earning less than $50,000 annually.

