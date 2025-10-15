Global Finishing Solutions Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

Global Finishing Solutions, a manufacturer of paint booths and finishing systems, is marking its 50th year in business.

The company was founded in 1975 in Osseo, Wis. as JBI, a family-owned operation that has since grown into a supplier for automotive repair shops, manufacturing facilities and aviation operations. Curran Group, an Illinois-based holding company, acquired the business in 1998.

“Reaching 50 years is more than a milestone. It’s a reflection of the people, values and partnerships that define GFS,” said Matt Stillings, CEO and president of Curran Group.

The company also has issued a last call to enter for a