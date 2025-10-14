CollisionWeek

SCRS Schedules Seven Speakers for IDEAS Collide Showcase at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists will host its IDEAS Collide Showcase on Nov. 5 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., featuring seven speakers delivering 10-minute presentations on industry topics.

The event runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Registration is available online.

The 2025 speaker lineup includes:

  • Jordan Hendler, president of Admin Concepts Inc., will present “Get Far, Stacking Millimeters Towards Progress,” examining how incremental improvements drive business growth.
  • Joe Rector, vice president at Entegral, will discuss the future of the auto claims ecosystem and collaboration between
