SCRS Schedules Seven Speakers for IDEAS Collide Showcase at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists will host its IDEAS Collide Showcase on Nov. 5 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., featuring seven speakers delivering 10-minute presentations on industry topics.
The event runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration is available online.
The 2025 speaker lineup includes:
- Jordan Hendler, president of Admin Concepts Inc., will present “Get Far, Stacking Millimeters Towards Progress,” examining how incremental improvements drive business growth.
- Joe Rector, vice president at Entegral, will discuss the future of the auto claims ecosystem and collaboration between
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.