PPG Launches Automated Stirring System

PPG (NYSE: PPG) has introduced an automated paint stirring system designed to replace manual stirring methods in automotive refinish shops, the company announced today.

The Mix’n’Shake system mixes paint in less than 90 seconds using an automated stirring device paired with a notched cup that attaches directly to spray guns. The design is patent pending.

PPG said the technology can boost productive work hours by up to 6 percent and reduce consumable waste costs by up to 10 percent, according to company data. Body shops performing six repairs daily could save up to 16 working days annually, the company said.

