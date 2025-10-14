New-Vehicle Average Transaction Price Hits Record High in September

Kelley Blue Book report average price without incentives above $50,000 for the first time.

In September, the average transaction price (ATP) of a new vehicle in the U.S. was above $50,000 for the first time, according to new estimates released by Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices have risen steadily for more than a year, with the pace of the increases accelerating in recent months. Despite higher prices, retail sales continue to maintain a healthy pace.

The new-vehicle ATP was $50,080 in September, marking the first time it ever exceeded the $50,000 mark. The ATP last month was up 2.1% from