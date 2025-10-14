Ford Temporarily Halts Production of Five Models Following Aluminum Supplier Fire

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is temporarily cutting production of at least five vehicle models, including its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The move comes after a fire at a key aluminum supplier disrupted the automaker’s supply chain.

The company stopped building the three-row SUVs at its Kentucky Truck Plant this week, according to a United Auto Workers official who informed plant members. The pause is scheduled to last one week, based on a company memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

A fire last month at a Novelis aluminum