CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Temporarily Halts Production of Five Models Following Aluminum Supplier Fire

Ford Temporarily Halts Production of Five Models Following Aluminum Supplier Fire

By Leave a Comment

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is temporarily cutting production of at least five vehicle models, including its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The move comes after a fire at a key aluminum supplier disrupted the automaker’s supply chain.

Ford logoThe company stopped building the three-row SUVs at its Kentucky Truck Plant this week, according to a United Auto Workers official who informed plant members. The pause is scheduled to last one week, based on a company memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

A fire last month at a Novelis aluminum

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey