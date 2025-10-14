CollisionWeek

Fix Auto UK Hires 44 Apprentices in Largest Single Recruitment

Fix Auto UK inducted a record 44 apprentices on Oct. 9 at 3M’s UK headquarters in Bracknell, England marking the largest single recruitment in the collision repair company’s 20-year history.

The new Class of 2025 will train as paint and panel technicians, vehicle damage assessors and customer service and administration staff. Auto Assess will deliver the curriculum.

The recruitment was conducted in partnership with 3M and Apprenticeship Central, which sourced candidates across 29 franchise partners. The apprentices join approximately 200 others already in the program across Fix Auto UK’s repair facilities.

Ian Pugh, managing director for the Advantage Group of

