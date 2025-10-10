Two Automotive Instructors Win $50,000 Each in Harbor Freight Teaching Excellence Awards

Two automotive technology instructors were among 25 skilled trades teachers awarded a total of $1.5 million in the 2025 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, the organization announced Oct. 8.

Joseph “Joe” Drury of Jackson High School-Massillon in Ohio and Rebecca Fenton of Marshall High School in Virginia each received $50,000 awards, with $35,000 designated for their automotive programs and $15,000 for personal use.

The awards, distributed across 18 states, recognized instructors in automotive technology, carpentry, construction, manufacturing, welding and industrial technology. Hugh Roberts, a carpentry instructor at Cabell County Career Technology Center in West Virginia, won