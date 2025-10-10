State Farm Partners with Volvo to Offer Insurance During Vehicle Purchase

State Farm and Volvo Car Financial Services announced a partnership Oct. 8 that will allow Volvo customers to obtain car insurance quotes while shopping for vehicles.

The collaboration integrates insurance options into the vehicle purchase process at Volvo dealerships nationwide, connecting buyers with State Farm agents during the shopping experience.

“Making insurance straightforward and simple is another way State Farm is helping meet drivers where they are,” said Jordan Sax, a State Farm corporate development executive. “Our alignment with Volvo’s core values of safety and simplicity supports our effort to help more people in more ways – it’s about delivering