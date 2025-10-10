Collision Repair Summit to Focus on OEM Safety Inspections

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists will devote its annual OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit entirely to manufacturer safety inspections for the first time, the organization announced Wednesday.

The summit, scheduled for Nov. 6 during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, will feature three sessions examining how automakers document safety inspection procedures for collision repairs. The sessions will cover steering column and gear inspections, airbag and sensor inspections, and seatbelt system inspections.

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will lead all three sessions with various panelists from repair facilities and I-CAR.

“These sessions will connect the dots between OEM repair documentation,