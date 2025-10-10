CollisionWeek

BASF Sells Majority Stake in Coatings Business to Carlyle

Chemical company to keep 40% stake as private equity firm carves out coatings unit for an enterprise value of $8.9 billion.

BASF SE agreed today to sell a majority stake in its automotive and industrial coatings businesses to Carlyle Group Inc. for an enterprise value of €7.7 billion ($8.9 billion), while retaining a 40% stake in the unit.

Carlyle Group logoBASF will receive approximately €5.8 billion ($6.7 billion) in pre-tax cash proceeds when the transaction closes, expected in the second quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approvals. Carlyle is partnering with Qatar Investment Authority on the acquisition.

As CollisionWeek reported Monday, the Carlyle

